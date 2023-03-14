FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mid-March greets us with freeze warnings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT Weather Days are in place for today, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings due to freezing temps this time of the year!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

There’s a freeze warning this morning for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties, due to falling back to the freezing mark or below.

Highs should reach the upper 50s with sunny skies for today.

We see temps down to 30, with some upper 20s possible into Wednesday. A freeze warning will be in effect tonight-tomorrow morning for all of the Midlands.

Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the low 30s as winds die down.

Highs will increase with a lot of sunshine. Looks for low 60s tomorrow by the afternoon, with upper 60s on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A good, but cold Tuesday morning everyone! We have a First Alert Weather Day for this morning with temps down into the mid and ow 30s. There’s a freeze warning in effect for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties. Plants and tender vegetation could be damaged under these conditions, so please protect the plants!

Tuesday will see afternoon highs to the upper 50s with a lot of sunshine, but even colder lows are looming for Wednesday.

Wednesday morning is down to 30 or below! It will be another First Alert Weather Day due to those chills with some upper 20s possible.

Thursday morning is down to around 33, so frost is still a concern as high pressure sits over the region calming the winds down. So we will have another First Alert Weather Day for the cold air in place for that morning.

Our current high pressure system moves to the east and will warm our temps into the upper 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies Thursday.

A cold front nears on St. Patrick’s Day and will bring a chance of rain showers for the evening hours. Ahead of the front we warm up into the mid-70s.

Showers should linger into Saturday, drying out by the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Today (Morning): Sunny, breezy & cold with highs only reaching the upper 50s after early morning low 30s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Wednesday (Morning): Morning lows will likely be around 30 degrees or below, with sunshine warming afternoon temps back to the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday (Morning): A chilly start with low and mid 30s, but highs rebound into the upper 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies!

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds as showers look to push in late into the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Some lingering morning showers with lows in the 50s.. Highs are in the mid-60s with afternoon clouds decreasing.

Sunday: Sunshine follows another chilly start with highs only in the upper 50s.

