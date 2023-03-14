SkyView
Blythewood residents react to Scout Motors possible move to area

Blythewood residents react to Scout Motors move to Richland County
By Ty Wilson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents met with Local, County and State Leaders at DOKO Manor to get more information and ask questions about Scouts Motors opening up a plant in Blythewood in the near future.

RELATED CONTENT / S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood

People had concerns and questions about the company’s environmental impact, how traffic will flow and the general overall impact that will come along with 4 thousand new jobs.

Volkswagon owns Scout Motors. Scout Motors plans to bring back the iconic vehicle that was first built by International Harvestors from 1961 to 1980.

RELATED CONTENT/ SC House approves $1.3 billion in Scout Motors package

Officials from Scout Motors say their Electric Vehicles should cost around 40 thousand dollars.

Making these vehicles in America make the company eligible for Federal Tax incentives.

South Caolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey says the state is using a nearly 1.3 billion dollar incentive package to get the the company to Richland County.

