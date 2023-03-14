Blythewood residents react to Scout Motors possible move to area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents met with Local, County and State Leaders at DOKO Manor to get more information and ask questions about Scouts Motors opening up a plant in Blythewood in the near future.

People had concerns and questions about the company’s environmental impact, how traffic will flow and the general overall impact that will come along with 4 thousand new jobs.

Volkswagon owns Scout Motors. Scout Motors plans to bring back the iconic vehicle that was first built by International Harvestors from 1961 to 1980.

Officials from Scout Motors say their Electric Vehicles should cost around 40 thousand dollars.

Making these vehicles in America make the company eligible for Federal Tax incentives.

South Caolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey says the state is using a nearly 1.3 billion dollar incentive package to get the the company to Richland County.

