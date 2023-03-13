Troopers: Pedestrian hit by dump truck in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Orangeburg County.

The crash, involving a dump truck, happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bass Drive near I-95 in Santee, according to Lt. Glover with the Highway Patrol.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No word yet if the driver will face charges, Glover said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

