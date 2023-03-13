Steel Hands Brewing, local law enforcement introduce new K-9s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Steel Hands Brewing and local law enforcement are introducing two new K-9s at a press conference.

The press conference will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at Steel Hands Brewing.

“We are so excited to meet the new K-9s! We were overwhelmed last year with the generosity and support of our community, and now to see those donations come full circle is why the Steel Paws mission is so important to us,” said Ashley Lambert, Marketing Director, Steel Hands Brewing.

The dogs will be new team members of the Cayce Police Department K-9 Unit.

Equipment and vehicles secured through charitable donations from the 2022 Steel Paws Benefit Event will be on display during the press conference.

“We are beyond thankful to Steel Hands Brewing for being a corporate partner that cares so much about our Cayce officers and our community. We can’t wait to meet the newest K9s!,” said Mayor Elise Partin, City of Cayce.

