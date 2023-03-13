St. Pat’s in Five Points returns, festivities released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast will return for the 41st annual event in Columbia.

St. Pant’s in Five Points will be on Saturday, March 18.

“St. Pat’s in Five Points is an event that the Columbia community and beyond look forward to every year,” says Heather McDonald, executive director of the Five Points Association, “From our family-friendly race and parade to our amazing lineup of live music at the festival, St. Pat’s in Five Points keeps getting better and better. This year we’re excited to bring back many traditions, but also offer our guests new options, such as our festival app, two VIP lounges and electronic dance music.”

Event organizers say St. Pat’s Five Points will consist of three annual events Get to the Green, St. Pat’s Parade and the festival itself:

Get to the Green road race

Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., which will be at Devine Street, near the festival entrance.

Participating in Columbia’s largest road race includes entry into the festival and post-race prizes. Register and learn more at StPatsColumbia.com

The race is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

St. Pat’s Parade.

St. Pat’s Parade is hosted by Carolina Gold Construction and will be a one-mile stretch starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue at 10 a.m.

This year’s grand marshal will be City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 online only at StPatsColumbia.com and at the gate for $30. Tickets can be purchased with cash or a credit card at the gate on the day of the festival.

Children 12 and under are admitted free with a guardian that is 21 and over.

More details and information can be found at https://stpatscolumbia.com/#events.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.