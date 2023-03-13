SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

St. Pat’s in Five Points returns, festivities released

St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day(Source: Pexels (custom credit) | Source: Pexels)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the largest St. Patrick’s Day festivals in the Southeast will return for the 41st annual event in Columbia.

St. Pant’s in Five Points will be on Saturday, March 18.

“St. Pat’s in Five Points is an event that the Columbia community and beyond look forward to every year,” says Heather McDonald, executive director of the Five Points Association, “From our family-friendly race and parade to our amazing lineup of live music at the festival, St. Pat’s in Five Points keeps getting better and better. This year we’re excited to bring back many traditions, but also offer our guests new options, such as our festival app, two VIP lounges and electronic dance music.”

Event organizers say St. Pat’s Five Points will consist of three annual events Get to the Green, St. Pat’s Parade and the festival itself:

Get to the Green road race

  • Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run at 7:30 a.m., which will be at Devine Street, near the festival entrance.
  • Participating in Columbia’s largest road race includes entry into the festival and post-race prizes. Register and learn more at StPatsColumbia.com.
  • The race is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

St. Pat’s Parade.

  • St. Pat’s Parade is hosted by Carolina Gold Construction and will be a one-mile stretch starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue at 10 a.m.
  • This year’s grand marshal will be City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 online only at StPatsColumbia.com and at the gate for $30. Tickets can be purchased with cash or a credit card at the gate on the day of the festival.

Children 12 and under are admitted free with a guardian that is 21 and over.

More details and information can be found at https://stpatscolumbia.com/#events.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle photo
Grandfather killed, grandmother shot by grandson in Lexington County
Two Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are receiving medical attention after being...
Richland County deputies exposed to Narcotics during traffic stop
Police Lights
Woman dead after single vehicle collision in Sumter County
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Undefeated Gamecock women are Number 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
What’s next for Alex Murdaugh? Attorneys analyze the legal troubles ahead for the convicted killer

Latest News

Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers to make final return to Camden, procession plans announced
Larry, Curly and Moe are three 8-week-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday - Larry, Curly & Moe
Various Columbia-Richland firefighters and civilians were recognized Tuesday afternoon for...
Columbia firefighter recognized by city for saving restaurant worker
Kershaw County's Spring Litter Pick-up
Kershaw County's Spring Litter Pick-up