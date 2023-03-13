SkyView
Soda City Live: Fall Preventions for Seniors Living Alone and for Senior Caregivers

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As we age the ability to get up after a fall isn’t as easy as it once was.

According to the CDC, more than three million older adults visit the emergency room each year due to falls alone.

Synergy HomeCare Gerontologist, Dr. Macie Smith shares tips to help to prevent falls at home.

For more on Dr. Macie Smith, click the link here.

For more about Synergy Home Care.

