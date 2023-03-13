SC gas prices jump 13 cents over previous week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 13.1 cents over the past week, reaching a new average not seen since Jan. 30.

As of Monday morning, the average price per gallon in South Carolina rose to $3.15, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations across the state.

Prices are 12.4 cents higher than a month ago but are 89.5 cents lower than one year ago.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said wholesale prices are inching up at a rate “typical for this time of year” because of the transition to more expensive summer gasoline that is underway coast to coast.

“While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline,” he said. “The price of diesel, however, continues to slowly decline as we see consumption for diesel lighten up. The best news for both gasoline and diesel prices is how significant a drop we’ve seen from year-ago levels, with more disinflation to come in the weeks ahead, even as gas prices are likely to inch up.”

The cheapest gas in the state was selling for $2.73 Monday morning, while the highest sold for $3.89.

In the Tri-County area, the lowest gas price recorded on Monday was at a Savannah Highway station, where a gallon of regular gasoline sold for $2.79.

The national average price of gasoline rose 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country states.

