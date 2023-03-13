SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle photo
Grandfather killed, grandmother shot by grandson in Lexington County
Two Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are receiving medical attention after being...
Deputies sickened during narcotics search, department deploys NARCAN
Police Lights
Woman dead after single vehicle collision in Sumter County
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Undefeated Gamecock women are Number 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
What’s next for Alex Murdaugh? Attorneys analyze the legal troubles ahead for the convicted killer

Latest News

Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
Nikki Haley makes stop in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia