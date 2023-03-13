SkyView
Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder

Lexington man (Charles Edward Way) arrested in connection to July 2022 murder in West Columbia.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man for a July 3, 2022 murder.

Police say 40-year-old Charles Edward Way of Lexington was arrested for the murder of Michael Crolley on Sunday, March 12.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 2600 block of Augusta Road in West Columbia during the afternoon of July 3, where the victim was found deceased in the woodline.

Police say Crolley’s death was determined to be a homicide and an investigation ensued.

The suspect was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest.

RELATED STORY: West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

