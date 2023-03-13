Police arrest Lexington man in connection with West Columbia murder

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man for a July 3, 2022 murder.

Police say 40-year-old Charles Edward Way of Lexington was arrested for the murder of Michael Crolley on Sunday, March 12.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 2600 block of Augusta Road in West Columbia during the afternoon of July 3, where the victim was found deceased in the woodline.

Police say Crolley’s death was determined to be a homicide and an investigation ensued.

The suspect was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest.

