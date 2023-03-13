Nikki Haley making stop in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make her way to the Grand Strand as part of her campaign for president.

Haley’s campaign announced Friday that a rally will be held Monday at Horry-Georgetown Techincal College’s Grand Strand campus in Myrtle Beach.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning an hour later.

The former governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations announced her candidacy last month in Charleston. She has since made stops in New Hampshire and Iowa.

She was the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, who nominated her for Ambassador to the United Nations under his administration.

