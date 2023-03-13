SkyView
Nikki Haley making stop in Myrtle Beach as part of presidential campaign

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for...
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley listens to Lisa Scheller, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District, speak with members of the media during a news conference in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make her way to the Grand Strand as part of her campaign for president.

Haley’s campaign announced Friday that a rally will be held Monday at Horry-Georgetown Techincal College’s Grand Strand campus in Myrtle Beach.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning an hour later.

The former governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations announced her candidacy last month in Charleston. She has since made stops in New Hampshire and Iowa.

She was the first major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, who nominated her for Ambassador to the United Nations under his administration.

WMBF News will have team coverage from the event throughout the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

