FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps drop into the low 30s for the next 3 mornings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT Weather Days are up for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings for freezing temps in the low 30s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Skies clear out tonight with low 30s, frost is possible.

There’s a freeze warning for tonight for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield County.

Highs reach the upper 50s with sunny skies Tuesday, staying cool!

We see temps down to 30 Wednesday morning and a Freeze Watch is in effect for most of the Midlands.

There’s another freeze warning for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the low 30s as winds die down.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We are cooling off tonight, down into the mid to low 30s! First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning’s temps down into the mid to low 30s. There’s a freeze warning in effect for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties. Tender vegetation could be damaged under these conditions, so cover up what you want to save tonight!

wis (WIS)

Tuesday is cold and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Low pressure is located off the coast of New Jersey and a high pressure system is around Iowa. These two are giving us the pressure gradient and cold air coming from the north at around 15 to 20mph.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Wednesday morning is down to 30! First Alert Weather Day for freezing temps with a freeze watch in effect for most Midlands counties. There’s a freeze warning for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield Counties.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Thursday morning is down to 33 so frost is still a concern as high pressure sits over the region calming the winds down. So we have another First Alert Weather Day for the cold air in place Thursday morning that could damage plants.

The high pressure system moves to the east and will warm our temps into the upper 60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies Thursday.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

A cold front nears Friday and will bring a 40% chance of rain showers for the evening hours. Ahead of the front we warm up into the mid 70s. Skies become cloudy as the front nears. We see an 80% chance of rain overnight into Saturday morning. By Saturday expect a 60% chance of rain in the morning and then clearing skies by the afternoon and evening.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Sunday is much colder with lows in the mid 30 and highs reach the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds back in.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tonight: Temps drop into the mid to low 30s cross the Midlands leading to patchy frost, winds will be breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and cold with highs reaching the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Wednesday: Morning lows will likely be below freezing, with sunshine warming afternoon temps back to the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday: A chilly start with low and mid 30s, but highs rebound into the upper 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds as showers look to push in late into the day. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain is around 40%.

Saturday: 60% chance of morning showers with lows in the upper 50s. Highs are in the mid 60s with skies clearing into the afternoon.

Sunday: Chilly start with upper 30s and highs reach the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.