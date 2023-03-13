FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frigid temperatures are on the way this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Early cloud cover works to clear this morning as highs make it to the low 60s.

Temperatures take a huge fall on Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid-30s and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday morning temperatures will likely be below freezing and highs stay below average in the lower 60s.

Cold mornings will continue into Thursday, with the silver lining of afternoon sunshine again.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Happy Monday everyone! Clouds will linger this morning, but skies will then clear for the afternoon, warming temperatures back into the low mid-60s.

WIS (WIS)

As the week continues we will get a cold and dry shot of air to dive down into South Carolina, resulting in a clear and cold Monday night.

WIS (WIS)

Lows tomorrow morning will likely dip down into the low 30s, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s, even with a full day of sunshine.

WIS (WIS)

For Wednesday morning, most of the Midlands will likely wake up to below freezing temperatures, with some in the upper 20s. We will be a few degrees milder Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will still be below average in the low 60s.

It will be another chilly start on Thursday with lows in the low to mid-30s, but with high pressure moving to our east, highs could hit the upper 60s.

The dry weather continues for most of St. Patrick’s Day, but we will have increasing clouds with warmer temperatures to afternoon mid-70s.

Showers look to move in late, lingering into Saturday. Highs could still get to the upper 60s for a drier Saturday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs warming back into the low mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies, but chilly in the morning with low to mid-30s and highs only in the mid upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows will likely be below freezing, with sunshine warming afternoon temps back to the low 60s.

Thursday: A chilly start with low and mid 30s, but highs rebound into the upper 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds as showers look to push in late into the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.