SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frigid temperatures are on the way this week

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Early cloud cover works to clear this morning as highs make it to the low 60s.
  • Temperatures take a huge fall on Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid-30s and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.
  • Wednesday morning temperatures will likely be below freezing and highs stay below average in the lower 60s.
  • Cold mornings will continue into Thursday, with the silver lining of afternoon sunshine again.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Happy Monday everyone! Clouds will linger this morning, but skies will then clear for the afternoon, warming temperatures back into the low mid-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

As the week continues we will get a cold and dry shot of air to dive down into South Carolina, resulting in a clear and cold Monday night.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Lows tomorrow morning will likely dip down into the low 30s, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s, even with a full day of sunshine.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

For Wednesday morning, most of the Midlands will likely wake up to below freezing temperatures, with some in the upper 20s. We will be a few degrees milder Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will still be below average in the low 60s.

It will be another chilly start on Thursday with lows in the low to mid-30s, but with high pressure moving to our east, highs could hit the upper 60s.

The dry weather continues for most of St. Patrick’s Day, but we will have increasing clouds with warmer temperatures to afternoon mid-70s.

Showers look to move in late, lingering into Saturday. Highs could still get to the upper 60s for a drier Saturday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with highs warming back into the low mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies, but chilly in the morning with low to mid-30s and highs only in the mid upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows will likely be below freezing, with sunshine warming afternoon temps back to the low 60s.

Thursday: A chilly start with low and mid 30s, but highs rebound into the upper 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds as showers look to push in late into the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIle photo
Grandfather killed, grandmother shot by grandson in Lexington County
Two Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies are receiving medical attention after being...
Richland County deputies exposed to Narcotics during traffic stop
Police Lights
Woman dead after single vehicle collision in Sumter County
Colonial Life Arena (Source: WIS)
Undefeated Gamecock women are Number 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
What’s next for Alex Murdaugh? Attorneys analyze the legal troubles ahead for the convicted killer

Latest News

First Alert Weather 03/12/2023
First Alert Weather 03/12/2023
WIS First Alert Weather, evening, 3/11/23
WIS First Alert Weather, evening, 3/11/23
WIS First Alert Weather, Morning, 3/11/23
First Alert Weather