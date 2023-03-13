FCSO investigates deadly Friday night shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a Reservoir Road residence in the Winnsboro area of the county.

Deputies say they responded to reports of an individual being shot on Friday, March 10, at 11:30 p.m., where they found 45-year-old Altrone T. Burrell dead from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival.

According to investigators, initial information indicates the shooting incident occurred during a physical altercation between Burrell and his girlfriend.

Deputies were able to retrieve the weapon and are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

