Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston named finalists for Naismith Defensive Player of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Gamecock women were among the four finalists for Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists were South Carolina seniors Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston on Monday, March 13.

Boston became the first Gamecock to win the award last season. She is a four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and has earned the SEC Player of the Year award twice.

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston takes a selfie photo for fans after South Carolina defeated Georgia 73-63 in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Beal is making her debut as a finalist this season.

The South Carolina guard has three games of three or more blocked shots, including a career-high five against South Dakota State. She is third on the team with 4.2 rebounds per game with a majority of those coming on the defensive end.

Georgia guard Audrey Warren (31) collides with South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12)during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. South Carolina won 73-63. ((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year will be crowned on Wed., March 29.

