Woman dead after single vehicle collision in Sumter County

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was pronounced deceased from multiple blunt force injuries caused by a single vehicle collision in Sumter County, police say.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye the woman was traveling South on Highway 441 (Peach Orchard Road) Sunday morning.

Officials say her 2008 Hyundai sedan ran off the road to the right, hit a tree and was ejected.

Investigators later identified the woman to be 54-year-old Pamela Herzer. Officials say Herzer was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

