Richland County deputies exposed to Narcotics during traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Richland County deputies are receiving medical attention after being exposed to a narcotic substance while on duty Saturday evening.

Deputies say Corporal Deon Hardy and his partner, Reserve Deputy Joshua Ross were conducting a traffic stop just after 10 p.m. when they were exposed to a substance that rendered Hardy unconscious.

After Hardy fell unconscious, deputies say Ross administered first aid and NARCAN, before ultimately receiving it himself.

“This is the reality of what our deputies encounter every day,” Sheriff Leon Lott said, “If Reserve Deputy Ross did not have NARCAN to quickly give Cpl. Hardy, he could have suffered serious health risks. Please keep them both in your prayers.”

Both deputies were later taken to a local hospital.

Investigators were on the scene and interviewed those involved in the traffic stop to determine criminal charges.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

