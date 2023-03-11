SkyView
Juvenile arrested after killing grandfather and injuring grandmother, police say

FIle photo
FIle photo(WECT)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting his grandfather and injuring his grandmother on Friday afternoon.

According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired inside a home on Sunnyside Drive around 3 p.m.

Officers say a juvenile shot and killed his grandfather and shot at his grandmother.

The grandmother was not struck by gunfire but did sustain injuries from the juvenile.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and the use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say they are not sure what the motive for this incident was but are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Alex Murdaugh still facing financial charges