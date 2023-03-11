Grandfather killed, grandmother shot by grandson in Lexington County

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The identity of a man who was shot and killed after an altercation with his grandson Friday afternoon has been released by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

According to Fisher, the victim was 66-year-old Raymond Lee Toler who was shot after a verbal altercation with his grandson inside a home on Sunnyside Drive.

Toler was pronounced deceased on scene due to multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Officials said Toler’s spouse was injured during the incident and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Cayce Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

Previous Coverage:

A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting his grandfather and injuring his grandmother on Friday afternoon.

According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired inside a home on Sunnyside Drive around 3 p.m.

Officers say a juvenile shot and killed his grandfather and shot at his grandmother.

The grandmother was not struck by gunfire but did sustain injuries from the juvenile.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and the use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say they are not sure what the motive for this incident was but are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cayce Police Department at 803-794-0456 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.