CPD officers seize drugs from Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested multiple people after a narcotics investigation at a Mayer Street home.

CPD said the investigation started after several complaints about possible narcotics activity at the home.

Investigators say cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and thousands of dollars were seized.

Within the past hour, several arrests made at a Mayer Street home during a narcotics investigation. Cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana & thousands of $$ seized. One prolific offender also arrested. Additional info will be shared once charges are complete. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 10, 2023

