SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD officers seize drugs from Columbia home

Several suspects have been arrested by the Columbia Police Department after a narcotics...
Several suspects have been arrested by the Columbia Police Department after a narcotics investigation at a Mayer Street home.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested multiple people after a narcotics investigation at a Mayer Street home.

CPD said the investigation started after several complaints about possible narcotics activity at the home.

Investigators say cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and thousands of dollars were seized.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovan Collazo
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Ronald Ray Broadnax
Person of interest in VA homicide sets fire to home during hostage negotiation in Clarendon County
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

FIle photo
Juvenile arrested after killing grandfather and injuring grandmother, police say
Alex Murdaugh during his murder trial for the deaths of his wife and youngest son.
What’s next for Alex Murdaugh? Attorneys analyze the legal troubles ahead for the convicted killer
Suspect arrested after hostage situation in Clarendon Co.
Suspect arrested after hostage situation in Clarendon Co.
Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers to make final return to Camden, procession plans announced
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Alex Murdaugh still facing financial charges