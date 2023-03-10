Woman arrested after allegedly shooting into vehicle with child inside

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a Swansea woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with a child inside.

Sheriff Jay Koon said on Thursday, March 9, 20-year-old Shamara Janaye Greene was waiting for the victim outside of a home at the 100 block of Culler Road, when the victim and their child arrived in their vehicle, Greene started shooting at them while standing in the driveway.

The victim then drove away but Greene followed them and shot at the vehicle, no one was injured said Koon.

Greene left the area before deputies arrived but she was found and arrested at another home in Swansea said Koon. Greene and the victim knew each other added detectives.

“The victim recently filed a report for a similar incident with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department,” according to Koon. “Greene had been sending the victim threatening messages as well.”

Greene is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, stalking, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants. She is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.