Woman arrested after allegedly shooting into vehicle with child inside

Mugshot of woman who allegedly shot at victim .
Mugshot of woman who allegedly shot at victim .(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a Swansea woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with a child inside.

Sheriff Jay Koon said on Thursday, March 9, 20-year-old Shamara Janaye Greene was waiting for the victim outside of a home at the 100 block of Culler Road, when the victim and their child arrived in their vehicle, Greene started shooting at them while standing in the driveway.

The victim then drove away but Greene followed them and shot at the vehicle, no one was injured said Koon.

Greene left the area before deputies arrived but she was found and arrested at another home in Swansea said Koon. Greene and the victim knew each other added detectives.

“The victim recently filed a report for a similar incident with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department,” according to Koon. “Greene had been sending the victim threatening messages as well.”

Greene is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, stalking, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants. She is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

