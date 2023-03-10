SkyView
Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits — Here’s what we know

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking accounts.(NBC)
By NBC
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(NBC) - Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking accounts.

In a statement to NBC, the bank acknowledged some direct deposit transactions were not showing up in accounts and that they were working on a resolution. Wells Fargo said the accounts were safe and secure.

Upset customers began reaching out to the bank on social media overnight Thursday to report recent deposits that had been listed in their account were now missing, or deposits that were expected Friday were not there, affecting what showed in the available balance.

In a statement to customers early Friday morning, the bank said the missing deposits were due to an unspecified technical issue.

“If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we’re working quickly on a resolution,” the bank said in a statement posted to customers on their website.

It was not immediately clear how widespread the issue is or how many customers it affected.

Wells Fargo has not yet released any further details about the problem or when it will be resolved.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

