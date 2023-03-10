SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two suspects arrested for abuse of six-week-old Sumter child

Jeffery Browder (Left) and Tristen Gladden (Right) both were arrested in connection to the...
Jeffery Browder (Left) and Tristen Gladden (Right) both were arrested in connection to the abuse of a six-week-old child.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects have been charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child in connection to an abuse case against a six-week-old child.

Jeffery Mason Browder, 19, of Sumter, and Tristen Cheyenne Gladden, 22, of Sumter are accused of placing a child under their custody at unreasonable risk of harm that affected the child’s life and safety.

Officials say medical records revealed six fractures on the child’s body while in the care of Browder and Gladden.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the child’s injuries by the Department of Social Services (DSS).

After an investigation into the child’s injuries and medical records, the suspects were arrested on March 8, 2023.

Browder and Gladden were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The six-week-old is currently in the care of DSS.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing
Police lights and caution tape.f
Sheriff reports suspect arrested in Clarendon County hostage situation

Latest News

Bill would crack down on nicotine product sales to minors in S.C.
Bill would crack down on nicotine product sales to minors in S.C.
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers arrive for the Friday morning commute
Special election to fill city council district four seat
Special election to fill city council district four seat
Prosecutor Creighton Waters questions his witness during the double murder trial of Alex...
One-on-one interview with lead prosecutor in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial