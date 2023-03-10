Two suspects arrested for abuse of six-week-old Sumter child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects have been charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child in connection to an abuse case against a six-week-old child.

Jeffery Mason Browder, 19, of Sumter, and Tristen Cheyenne Gladden, 22, of Sumter are accused of placing a child under their custody at unreasonable risk of harm that affected the child’s life and safety.

Officials say medical records revealed six fractures on the child’s body while in the care of Browder and Gladden.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the child’s injuries by the Department of Social Services (DSS).

After an investigation into the child’s injuries and medical records, the suspects were arrested on March 8, 2023.

Browder and Gladden were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The six-week-old is currently in the care of DSS.

