Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre’s Current Production " The Mad Ones

Soda City Live: The Mad Ones
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- I think we can all remember what it was like to be a teenager- young, daring and free.

Trustus Theatre wants to take you back to those days for a moment, with their current production “The Mad Ones”.

It’s a coming-of-age story of a teenaged girl who is on the journey to find herself.

The show will run until Saturday, March 18th.

For tickets and more information, click here.

