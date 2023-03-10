Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre’s Current Production " The Mad Ones

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- I think we can all remember what it was like to be a teenager- young, daring and free.

Trustus Theatre wants to take you back to those days for a moment, with their current production “The Mad Ones”.

It’s a coming-of-age story of a teenaged girl who is on the journey to find herself.

The show will run until Saturday, March 18th.

