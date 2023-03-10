Soda City Live: One Night with Don Juan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, the Koger Center will be filled with live symphonic music and a passion for perfection as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents One Night with Don Juan.

And as a special treat, a pianist from Italy who is now a familiar face on five continents.

The One Night With Don Juan, presented by the South Carolina Philharmonic, features internationally celebrated pianist Alessio Bax.

The performance is tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 to $55. The evening includes the premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain Suite.

Purchase tickets by calling the box office at 803-251-2222 or go to https://www.scphilharmonic.com/concerts/2022-2023/one-night-with-don-juan/.

