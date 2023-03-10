SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: One Night with Don Juan

One Night with Don Juan
One Night with Don Juan(clear)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, the Koger Center will be filled with live symphonic music and a passion for perfection as the South Carolina Philharmonic presents One Night with Don Juan.

And as a special treat, a pianist from Italy who is now a familiar face on five continents.

The One Night With Don Juan, presented by the South Carolina Philharmonic, features internationally celebrated pianist Alessio Bax.

The performance is tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20 to $55. The evening includes the premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain Suite.

Purchase tickets by calling the box office at 803-251-2222 or go to https://www.scphilharmonic.com/concerts/2022-2023/one-night-with-don-juan/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Jovan Collazo
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
Ronald Ray Broadnax
Man sets fire to home during hostage negotiations in Clarendon County
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Social Work Month and the Social Work Interstate Compact Bill
Soda City Live: Leeza's Care Connectoin Starry Night Senior Prom
Soda City Live: New Free Hope Independent Church Hopefest