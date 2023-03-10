Soda City Live: National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- March 10th is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The goal is to address the impact of HIV and women and girls and to reduce the stigma and promote, testing, prevention and treatment.

Palmetto Aids Life Support Services or “PALSS” is a local non-profit who aims to provide resources and support for everyone

Specialized Outreach Case Manager for PALSS, Audrey Moody shares ways to help make a difference.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.