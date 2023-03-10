Soda City Live: ‘Maggie’s Magnificent Fruit Salad’ 4th Grader to represent Lexington Two in Future Chef Challenge

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-16 Lexington Two Students put on their chefs’ hats to find out who among them would represent the district in the Annual Future Chefs Challenge.

The competition is put on by Sodexo, the food provider for Lexington Two.

The winner had to compete against other 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders to create a healthy side dish all to the theme of fruit and/or vegetables.

Maggie Campbell wowed judges with her fruit salad and will now represent the district in a national competition.

The Lexington Two student who represented the district in 2022 went on to win the national title and shared tips for Campbell for this year’s competition.

You can try Maggie’s fruit salad at home, recipe and directions below.

Maggie's Homemade fruti salad (Soda City Live)

