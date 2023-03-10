SkyView
Remains of Revolutionary War soldiers to make final return to Camden, procession plans announced

Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.
Dr. Stevens takes in situ measurements of a tibia.(South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust is announcing burial plans for the remains of the fourteen soldiers excavated at the Revolutionary War battleground in Camden.

The burial ceremonies will take place between April 20-22 starting with the soldiers making their way back home to Camden.

The procession will make its way through Main Street in Columbia to the State Capital on Gervais Street and end with a final stop at the Historic Camden campus.

RELATED STORY: Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden

“Honoring these heroes in a respectful manner and ensuring the permanent protection of their remains is the mission of this effort,” commented Doug Bostick, CEO, of South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust.

Based on preliminary field examinations, archaeologists believe the twelve individuals are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware.

Archaeologists also believe one is likely a North Carolina Loyalist, and one served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot, Fraser’s Highlanders.

Anyone can help honor the soldiers as the procession route is open to the public.

“Over a period of three days, the public will have numerous opportunities to participate in the ceremonies and pay their respects,” said Bostick.

Dr. Atwell discusses anatomical orientation of the upper limbs.
Dr. Atwell discusses anatomical orientation of the upper limbs.(South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust)

For more information on the ceremony, click here.

