Orangeburg police targeting distracted drivers at major intersections in the city

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will begin an intense traffic patrol campaign called Red Means Stop targeting distracted drivers.

Officers said districted drivers cause the majority of violations within the city of Orangeburg. Chief Charles Austin Sr. said “I am concerned about the volume of traffic violations within the City limits, especially those that result in traffic accidents.”

The intense patrolling will happen at the following intersections:

• Columbia Road and Chestnut Street

• St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street

• Columbia Road and Boulevard Street

• Magnolia Drive and US 301

• John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street

The cost of running a red light or stop sign in Orangeburg is $155. “If it is red, stop.” Austin said. Officials added that when drivers approach yellow lights, they should slow down instead of speeding up and when approaching a red light or stop sign they must come to a complete stop.

In 2022, there were 522 traffic collisions in the City of Orangeburg. Of those, 299, or nearly 15% were caused by someone disregarding a traffic signal

Colonial Ed Conner said 50% of those collisions happened on the roadway and needed medical treatment and in 72% of the collisions the involved drivers or passengers had minor injuries.

“We can’t over express the seriousness of this campaign,” Conner said. “We are having serious collisions in the Orangeburg area as a result of people running and disregarding traffic control devices.”

