One killed in single-vehicle Richland County collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Old Hopkins Road.

The collision occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, on Old Hopkins Road near Montogomery Lane.

According to SCHP troopers, a 2007 Chevy impala was heading east on Old Hopkins Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a pole, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.