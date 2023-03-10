SkyView
One killed in single-vehicle Richland County collision

One person is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Old Hopkins Road.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision on Old Hopkins Road.

The collision occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, on Old Hopkins Road near Montogomery Lane.

According to SCHP troopers, a 2007 Chevy impala was heading east on Old Hopkins Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a pole, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

