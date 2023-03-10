Furry Friend Friday - Larry, Curly & Moe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Larry, Curly and Moe are three 8-week-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. They are all males which is no surprise because 80% of orange tabbies are male! Larry, Curly and Moe were found as strays living outside. Like many other kittens that come into our facility, they were most likely born to a feral mama cat.

Just like The Three Stooges, Larry, Curly and Moe will keep you laughing with their silly antics! They are adorable, curious and love to explore! They love to cuddle, play and do all the kitten things. These 3 little fuzz balls have so much love to give!

“Kitten Season” hits Pawmetto Lifeline very hard every Spring. We take in hundreds and hundreds of homeless kittens during this time and find them forever homes. We really need the community’s help to try to reduce the overpopulation of homeless cats. It is so incredibly important to make sure any outdoor cats or feral cats in your neighborhood are spayed and neutered as soon as possible! Kittens can start having babies as young as 4 months old. Pawmetto Lifeline has a low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. More information and an appointments portal can be found on our website.

Due to staffing shortages, Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org We are still accepting walk-in adoptions for kittens on Saturdays. Stop by this Saturday between 10:00 a.m and 5:30 p.m. to meet these little cuties!

