FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns Monday but below average temperatures continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudy and cool tonight with a few showers possible. Clouds linger Monday morning then sunshine returns during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cloudy and cool with a few light showers possible tonight. Lows in the middle 40s.

Cloudy skies Monday morning then skies clear out for the afternoon.

Temperatures tumble Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday morning temperatures will start out near freezing and highs stay below average in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Most of the rain has moved out into the Atlantic but few more light showers are possible tonight as the low pressure and frontal system leg behind before track off to the East overnight.

Clouds will linger Monday morning with maybe a couple stray showers possible but skies will then clear for the afternoon warming temperatures back into the middle 60s.

A strong Canadian high pressure will then dive down over the eastern half of the country Tuesday and Wednesday sending us a shot of colder air.

Lows Tuesday morning will dip down into the low to mid 30s with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s even with a full day of sunshine.

Wednesday morning most of the Midlands will likely wake up to freezing cold temperatures in the lower 30s. We will be a few degrees milder Wednesday afternoon but temperatures will still be below average in the lower 60s.

It will be another chilly start on Thursday with lows in the low to middle 30s but with high pressure moving to our east we will get our winds to flip out of the southwest pumping in warmer air pushing highs into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The dry weather continues for most of St. Patrick’s Day but we will have increasing clouds with warmer temperatures as highs climb into the middle 70s .

Our next frontal system looks to swing into the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning producing a round of showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers possible and cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Monday: Morning clouds with a stray shower possible then sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs warming back into the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and chilly in the morning with mid 30s and highs only top out in the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows near freezing then bright sunshine gets us back to afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

Thursday: A chilly start with mid 30s, but highs rebound into the upper 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

St. Patrick’s Day: Increasing clouds and warm with the chance for a few showers late in the day. Highs in the middle 70s.

