FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Friday starts out with damp conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got rain showers pressing into the Palmetto state for this morning, drying up as we look towards the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Rain showers are rolling though the region early this morning

Today’s rain will dry up for us by the afternoon with cloudier skies and temps in the upper mid-60s.

Sunshine returns nicely for Saturday with highs in the mid-60s.

Another system arrives Sunday bringing us more scattered showers.

Those showers should linger into early Monday morning, with dry conditions to follow

Tuesday is looking sunny, but colder. Highs likely won’t make it out of the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Happy Friday my friends! We see rain showers around for the morning hours today, but high temps reach the upper 60s by the afternoon after conditions rapidly dry out towards lunchtime. It looks like around 0.25-0.5″ of rain should fall on average, which will help our pollen count for the day!

Dry air returns for us tomorrow, and our pollen will go back up a bit again during the afternoon. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds on briefly from the north. We’ll start out tomorrow closer to 40, with highs near 65 for the afternoon.

Scattered showers are likely to move in on Sunday, as another low pressure system approaches from the west. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s for Sunday afternoon, so it will be a day to dress warmer and stay dry.

A few showers look to linger for Monday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the mid-60s with clouds decreasing later into the afternoon.

We see temperatures drop into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning, which is of course chilly for March! Highs reach the upper mid-50s thanks to sunshine.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Times of scattered showers that begin during the morning. Most highs in the upper mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with rain showers around. Highs fall back to the upper 50s.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger, with afternoon highs back to the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and chilly in the morning with mid 30s. High temps fight to the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows are down to temps around freezing or just below. Sunshine gets us back to afternoon low 60s.

