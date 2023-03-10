FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Saturday, wet and cool Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got some sunshine for Saturday, but Sunday our next system arrives bringing an 80% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Partly cloudy skies tonight and chilly temps down to 40.

Saturday is dry with increasing clouds by the late afternoon.

Another system arrives Sunday bringing us an 80% chance of scattered showers.

The chance of rain for Monday morning is down to 20%, then skies clear for the afternoon.

Temps tumble Tuesday with lows in the mid 30s and highs reaching the upper 50s.

Wednesday morning we have lows near 32 and highs reach the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Skies clear up tonight with low temperatures down to 40 as high pressure builds from the north.

We start off sunny for Saturday and we have a few more clouds build from the west as a low pressure system moves into the region. Highs reach the mid 60s.

Sunday we see the low arrive into the Carolinas and bring an 80% chance of rain. Right now we see a few downpours in the morning then scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. Around a quarter of an inch of rain is expected.

We have a 20% chance of some showers in the early morning hours Monday. Lows are in the mid 40s. Highs reach the mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front moves through the region overnight and that lowers temps down to the mid 30s. High temps are in the upper 50s Tuesday with sunny skies.

Winds die down and temps lower down to 32 for Wednesday morning, so make sure you are protecting those plants! By the afternoon high temps reach the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Skies clear up and lows dip down to 40.

Saturday: Clouds increase throughout the day with high temps reaching the mid 60s.

Sunday: Cloudier skies with rain showers around (80%). Highs fall back to the upper 50s.

Monday: Early morning rain showers linger, but only a 20% chance, with afternoon highs back to the mid-60s with clearing skies.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and chilly in the morning with mid 30s. High temps fight to the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning lows are down to temps around freezing or just below. Sunshine gets us back to afternoon low 60s.

Thursday: A chilly start with mid 30s, but highs rebound into the low 70s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

