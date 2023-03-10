SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy baby girl 5 months after his death

The Bristol Police Department lined the walkways outside of the hospital, cheering on Laura DeMonte and her new baby as they headed home. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A fallen police officer’s wife gave birth to their healthy little girl earlier this week.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were shot and killed in an ambush on Oct. 12, 2022.

DeMonte’s wife, Laura DeMonte, was pregnant with his child at the time of his death.

Laura DeMonte gave birth to their baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday. Penelope is the couple’s third child together.

In a Facebook post, the police department said baby Penelope weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz.
In a Facebook post, the police department said baby Penelope weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz.(Robert Osborne | Bristol Police Department)

Members of the Bristol Police Department lined the walkways outside of the hospital, cheering on Laura DeMonte and her new baby as they headed home.

In a Facebook post, the police department said baby Penelope weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz.

“Her big brother and sister were excited to meet her also,” Bristol police said. “Both mom and newborn are healthy and doing well.”

Dustin DeMonte was 35 years old when he was killed. He served with the Bristol Police Department for 10 years.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, officers responded to a call on the evening of Oct. 12, 2022, from a business complaining about a disorderly patron.

Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 2022.
Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12, 2022.

Responding officers identified the patron as Nicholas Brutcher, 35. Officers issued him an infraction and released him.

Later that night, officials said Brutcher made a fake 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at his home, something they said was a “deliberate act” to lure police there.

DeMonte, Hamzy, and a third officer responded to the home, and Brutcher opened fire. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed, while the third officer was able to return fire, killing Brutcher.

The Officer Down Memorial Page said DeMonte was posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Jovan Collazo
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
Police lights and caution tape.f
Sheriff reports suspect arrested in Clarendon County hostage situation
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Floods, heavy snow hit California during atmospheric storms
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Trapped residents try to escape homes amid Calif. storms