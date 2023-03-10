SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Jovan Collazo
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
Police lights and caution tape.f
Sheriff reports suspect arrested in Clarendon County hostage situation
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart set to be sentenced
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have an updated hepatitis B testing...
Adults should get tested for hepatitis B at least once, CDC recommends
WIS First Alert Weather: March, 10, 2023 Midday
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes