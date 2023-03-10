Bond revoked for Richland County murder suspect arrested in connection with separate shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, a circuit court judge revoked bond for a Richland County man charged in the 2021 murder of a Columbia teenager.

20-year-old Tywon Grooms, who was supposed to be on house arrest after the murder charge, was arrested in connection with a shooting this past weekend in the 8300 block of Wilson Boulevard in Columbia.

RELATED STORY: Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting

He was released on a $10,000 surety bond.

Sheriff Lott said this case illustrates a “crack” in the criminal justice system, one that he hopes state lawmakers will address with bond reform legislation.

Judge Debra McCaslin agreed, saying in court Thursday “This isn’t a revolving door because I’m shutting it.”

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lott spoke highly of McCaslin and her order.

“We need more judges like that,” he said. “We need judges not just on the circuit courts talking like that, but also judges in the magistrate court, that first level. The summary court judges are the very first ones that when someone’s arrested, they go before. They need to have that same attitude too. They can stop that revolving door. They can stop the catch and release. So it just can’t be our circuit judges doing it, it has to be all of our judges.”

Grooms’ ankle monitor places him at the scene of this weekend’s shooting.

McCaslin noted nine violations of his house arrest in the weeks leading up to that incident.

In ordering that he be sent to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, McCaslin said she believed that he was a danger to the community.

At the time of the July 2021 murder charge, Grooms was out on bond for a May 2021 weapons and drug charge.

RELATED STORY: Teen charged with murder in Richland County

According to RCSD, Grooms shot David Green after an argument got out of hand at a graduation party.

RELATED STORY: 19-year-old shot to death at graduation party in Richland Co.

Green’s mother Glenda pleaded with McCaslin to revoke bond in court Thursday, saying that Grooms was one of her students.

“On June 6, 2021, he was no longer the child that I poured into,” Green said. “He was the menace that killed my youngest son, David Green. And I have to live that all my life every time I walk into the school. I gave it all so he could have a chance in life, and he took all chances from my son, David Green.”

Lott said called a bond reform bill that passed the house earlier this month “a great bill,” and said it would stop repeat offenders like Grooms from committing more crimes.

