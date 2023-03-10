SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

65-year-old dead after Saluda County head-on accident

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Thursday on Highway 39 near Speigner Road.

According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:55 p.m.

The 65-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda Sedan, traveling north, crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.

MORE | Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it

The driver of the Honda died on the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

We’ve reached out to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
Jovan Collazo
Fort Jackson recruit who hijacked a Columbia school bus found not guilty by reason of insanity
Police lights and caution tape.f
Sheriff reports suspect arrested in Clarendon County hostage situation
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?

Latest News

From left to right, defense attorney Jim Griffin, Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick...
Attorneys file notice of appeal in Alex Murdaugh conviction, sentence
Peter Brown is running for city council, representing district four.
Mayor Rickenmann endorses Peter Brown for City Council race
Antar Jeter makes first court appearance
Bond revoked for Richland County murder suspect (Tywon Grooms)
Bond revoked for Richland County murder suspect
20-year-old Tywon Grooms in court after being arrested for a weekend shooting.
Bond revoked for Richland County murder suspect arrested in connection with separate shooting