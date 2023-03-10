65-year-old dead after Saluda County head-on accident
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Thursday on Highway 39 near Speigner Road.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 3:55 p.m.
The 65-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda Sedan, traveling north, crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on, according to officials.
The driver of the Honda died on the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
We’ve reached out to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
