Suspect arrested again after weekend party shooting

Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking bond revocation for a 2021 murder suspect who is connected to a weekend shooting.

RCSD investigators say Tywon Grooms’s GPS ankle monitor placed him at the scene of the shooting on Saturday morning.

RELATED STORY: Teen charged with murder in Richland County

During the incident at the 8300 block of Wilson Blvd, a woman was shot while in the backseat of a vehicle after gunfire broke out at a party.

The 19-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, placed on a ventilator, and intubated while awaiting surgery for gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Investigators do not believe the woman was a target.

The suspect was on an ankle monitor due to a previous 2021 murder charge when he was arrested for the murder of David Green in July 2021.

In that case, he was arrested and given a $100,000 surety bond with the conditions of GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Grooms was released on bond on September 10, 2021.

RELATED STORY: 19-year-old shot to death at graduation party in Richland Co.

When Grooms was charged in Green’s murder, he was also out on bond for a weapons and drug charge from May 2021.

“I think Mr. Grooms’ history speaks for itself,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “His ankle monitor shows him at the center of another violent crime with a weapon. He is a danger to our community and people will continue to get hurt if he is not behind bars.”

Grooms was arrested on Saturday, March 4, 2023, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the weekend shooting.

He was later released on a $10,000 surety bond on the same day of his arrest.

