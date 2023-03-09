Soda City Live: Leeza’s Care Connection presents Starry Night Senior Prom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From high school seniors to senior citizens and everyone in-between, get ready to relive your prom night. National TV host Leeza Gibbons - originally from right here in the Midlands - is hosting her next event for Leeza’s Care Connection.

Melissa Price is the managing director at Leeza’s Care Connection. She joined Soda City Live with details of the heartwarming night that means so much to so many.

Leeza’s Care Connection presents the Starry Night Senior Prom Thursday, March 23rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be held at the Gala Event Center at 1801 Bush River Road in Columbia.

You can go alone or ask your favorite person to join you. Go in high heels or sneakers. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, music, and dancing.

In addition to sponsorships, there’s a campaign to “Send a Senior” to prom. 100% of the proceeds benefit the mission of Leeza’s Care Connection. The mission is to help families cope with chronic illness through tips, strategies and support.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.