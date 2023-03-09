SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Social Work Month and the Social Work Interstate Compact Bill

Soda City Live
Soda City Live
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- March is Social Work Moth-

There is a new bill called the Social Work Interstate Compact  Bill for South Carolina that will impact the way social work is traditionally provided across several states.

Here is more on the bill:

• Increase public access to Social Work Services;

• Reduce overly burdensome and duplicative requirements associated with holding

multiple licenses.

• Enhance the Member States’ ability to protect the public’s health and safety;

• Encourage the cooperation of Member States in regulating multistate practice;

• Promote mobility and address workforce shortages by eliminating the necessity

for licenses in multiple States by providing for the mutual recognition of other

Member State licenses;

• Support military families;

• Facilitate the exchange of licensure and disciplinary information among Member

States;

• Authorize all Member States to hold a Regulated Social Worker accountable for

abiding by the Member State’s laws, regulations, and applicable professional standards in the Member State in which the client is located at the time care is rendered; and

• Allow for the use of telehealth to facilitate increased access to regulated Social Work Services.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect out on bond arrested in party shooting
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing

Latest News

From high school seniors to senior citizens and everyone in-between, get ready to relive your...
Soda City Live: Leeza’s Care Connection presents Starry Night Senior Prom
How to choose a wheelchair
Soda City Live: How to choose a wheelchair
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Tips + Tricks to sneak in more nutrients