Social Work Month and the Social Work Interstate Compact Bill

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-

There is a new bill called the Social Work Interstate Compact Bill for South Carolina that will impact the way social work is traditionally provided across several states.

Here is more on the bill:

• Increase public access to Social Work Services;

• Reduce overly burdensome and duplicative requirements associated with holding

multiple licenses.

• Enhance the Member States’ ability to protect the public’s health and safety;

• Encourage the cooperation of Member States in regulating multistate practice;

• Promote mobility and address workforce shortages by eliminating the necessity

for licenses in multiple States by providing for the mutual recognition of other

Member State licenses;

• Support military families;

• Facilitate the exchange of licensure and disciplinary information among Member

States;

• Authorize all Member States to hold a Regulated Social Worker accountable for

abiding by the Member State’s laws, regulations, and applicable professional standards in the Member State in which the client is located at the time care is rendered; and

• Allow for the use of telehealth to facilitate increased access to regulated Social Work Services.

