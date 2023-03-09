SCDOT to rehabilitate I-77 bridge decks, create 20 mile detour during project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SCDOT will begin work on an I-77 bridge deck project by the end of March.

The department said the I-77 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to begin March 24th at 9 p.m.

The project will close access to I-77 northbound from I-26 to Bluff Rd. A total of 17 bridge decks on both sides of the interstate are scheduled to be serviced. Nine northbound decks and eight southbound decks are being rehabilitated.

Construction activities will include pouring new concrete, removal of old concrete, and grinding to create a smooth surface.

SCDOT said work will be done under two separate close and detour operations. The northbound side will begin on March 24th and the southbound side will take place in late April.

The detour route will be about 20 miles using I-26 West, I-20 East, and SC 277 North. A map is available at the link here.

