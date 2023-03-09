SC House approves $1.3 billion in Scout Motors package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A billion-dollar incentive package made it one step closer to becoming reality Thursday.

The South Carolina House approved the state’s $1.3 billion incentive for Scout Motors to build a plant in Blythewood.

Today, we had the opportunity to accept what I expect will be the largest economic investment in our state’s history. This investment will transform not only the Midlands, but our entire state. Exciting things to come with Scout Motors! https://t.co/U0RwckNdZj — schousespeaker (@schousespeaker) March 9, 2023

Organizers on the project said the company will create a potential 4,000 jobs in the Midlands.

SC House approves the state’s $1.3B incentive package for Scout Motors to build a plant in Richland Co. Ways and Means Chair @BruceBannister calls the deal “a grand slam for the people of SC, especially the Midlands” — Scout has vowed to create 4K new jobs w/ the $2B investment pic.twitter.com/gVfRF99kfD — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 9, 2023

