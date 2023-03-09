SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC House approves $1.3 billion in Scout Motors package

The SC House approved the Scout Motors package.
The SC House approved the Scout Motors package.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A billion-dollar incentive package made it one step closer to becoming reality Thursday.

The South Carolina House approved the state’s $1.3 billion incentive for Scout Motors to build a plant in Blythewood.

RELATED COVERAGE

McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs

S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood

Organizers on the project said the company will create a potential 4,000 jobs in the Midlands.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect arrested again after weekend party shooting
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing

Latest News

Antar Jeter, 47, faces a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal...
Jeter makes first court appearance in Orangeburg County
SCDOT logo
SCDOT to rehabilitate I-77 bridge decks, create 20 mile detour during project
One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision involving five vehicles.
One person dead, two injured after five-vehicle Broad River Road collision
Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. McMaster nominates next Executive Director for SCDEW