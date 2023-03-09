One person dead, two injured after five-vehicle Broad River Road collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision involving five vehicles on Broad River Road, 5 miles west of Columbia.

The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. on March 8.

According to the SCHP, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Edge struck a Chevrolet pickup truck from behind causing that car to drive into a Mercedes Sedan.

The Mercedes Sedan then struck a Ford Taurus which caused that vehicle to hit a Ford Edge.

Then the Ford Edge hit a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling west on Broad River Road.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Edge were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The occupants of the Ford Taurus and Mercedes Sedan were not injured during the incident.

