Missing teenager has been located safe by Lexingtong deputies

Lexington County Deputies are searching for missing teenager Elizabeth Barton.
Lexington County Deputies are searching for missing teenager Elizabeth Barton.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports that 17-year-old Elizabeth Barton has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say they are looking for Elizabeth Barton who was last seen on Sunday, March 5, when she left her home.

Detectives said she is 5′1″ and weighs 153 pounds. She suffers from medical issues and takes prescribed medication every day.

If you have any information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zylstra at 803-513-1997.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

