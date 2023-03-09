Midlands man plans to buy new lawn mower after winning $200K from scratch-off lottery

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man plans to buy a new lawn mower as his first purchase after winning $200,000 from the South Carolina Lottery.

The man bought the winning lottery ticket at the Kwik Mart at 2352 Peach Orchard Road in Sumter on his way home from work.

“I’m so happy,” he said. The man scratched the ticket at home and just sat down after he realized he just became wealthier. “I just stared at it,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $200,000 in the Lady Luck game that has one more top prize available. Kwik Mart in Sumter received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.