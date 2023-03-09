Locals in Lake City react to Mexico kidnapping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS heard from the community of Lake City following the kidnapping of four South Carolinians in the Mexico border city of Matamoros which is south of Brownsville, Texas.

Two of four of those kidnapped are now recovering in a hospital in Texas.

Latavia Washington McGee a mother of six and Eric Williams were the only surviving members of the fatal kidnapping.

The two were found in a wooden shed in Mexico along with two other friends Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, who were both found dead.

Williams was shot three times in the legs and Washington McGee was found with no injuries.

Lake City is about an hour away from Myrtle Beach where the victims reside.

The people who spoke with WIS had different opinions about what took place but one thing they all could agree on is that this was a tragedy.

“That’s what everyone in Lake City is saying,” said one Lake City resident.

The small town is now in shock after hearing four South Carolinians mistaken as Haitian drug smugglers were shot at and kidnapped by several unidentified gunmen.

Surveillance footage shows the moments the four were captured and thrown in the back of a truck.

Barbara Burgess is the mother of Latavia Washington McGee.

She says she spoke to her daughter from the hospital for the first time since the kidnapping on Tuesday.

“They started shooting at the car, shooting inside of the van or whatever and the others tried to run, and they got shot. And she watched them, she watched them die,” said Barbara Burgess, Latavia Washington McGee’s mother.

“I really think that’s horrible,” said Shia Sebring, another Lake City resident.

“It’s very sad, but I wouldn’t let my family members go down there,” said another Lake City resident.

Police say the four friends were driving from South Carolina to Mexico for Washington McGee to undergo cosmetic surgery.

“A lot of people I know they’ve been warning about going down there for things like cosmetic surgery but people have to learn,” said Brown.

“I really wish somebody would do something about that because a lot of people always traveling, going back and forth to different countries. So, something really needs to be done about that,” said Sebring.

It’s called cosmetic tourism. According to the CDC, more people are going outside of the country to undergo cosmetic surgeries.

The latest study from the American Journal of Medicine shows fewer than 8 hundred thousand Americans traveled outside the country for medical care in 2007 but by 2017 more than 1 million did.

Brown says “I hope everybody knows now not to go over there”.

Research shows that lower costs make cosmetic tourism popular. So far, Mexican authorities have taken one person into custody.

The US State Department has issued a do not travel advisory for that Mexico border city.

Family and friends of Zindell Brown one of the two who were killed held a candlelight vigil at Word of God Outreach Ministries in Scranton, South Carolina.

