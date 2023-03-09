Lexington County deputies searching for missing teenager

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say they are looking for Elizabeth Barton who was last seen on Sunday, March 5, when she left her home.

Detectives said she is 5′1″ and weighs 153 pounds. She suffers from medical issues and takes prescribed medication every day.

If you have any information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zylstra at 803-513-1997.

