SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Jeter makes first court appearance in Orangeburg County

Antar Jeter, 47, faces a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal...
Antar Jeter, 47, faces a charge of murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was found dead in her Orangeburg home on Nov. 25(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Jones
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking their 5-year-old daughter for nearly two weeks, made his first court appearance after being extradited back to Orangeburg County.

Antar Jeter was arrested and charged with the murder of 46-year-old Crystal Jumper on Dec. 9.

Authorities found him and his daughter, Aspen Jeter, in a hospital parking lot in Danville, Va.

Police say they were able to track Jeter using financial transactions.

Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on Jan. 24 but was denied bond the following day.

The decision was deferred to a circuit court judge.

Based on court records, Jeter had his first court appearance after being denied bond on Feb. 27. It’s unclear what took place in court, but WIS is working to find out.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Coverage:

Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
Orangeburg deputies searching for missing 5-year-old after mother found dead
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS News 10 anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank (Left) and former WIS News 10 anchor Susan Aude (Right).
Legendary news anchor returns to celebrate WIS 70th anniversary
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’
Grooms was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Suspect arrested again after weekend party shooting
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Heckler shouts "Buster is next" as Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County...
Hecklers shout ‘Buster is next’ after Murdaugh sentencing

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER 03/09/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER 03/09/2023
SCDOT logo
SCDOT to rehabilitate I-77 bridge decks, create 20 mile detour during project
The SC House approved the Scout Motors package.
SC House approves $1.3 billion in Scout Motors package
One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision involving five vehicles.
One person dead, two injured after five-vehicle Broad River Road collision