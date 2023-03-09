Jeter makes first court appearance in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking their 5-year-old daughter for nearly two weeks, made his first court appearance after being extradited back to Orangeburg County.

Antar Jeter was arrested and charged with the murder of 46-year-old Crystal Jumper on Dec. 9.

Authorities found him and his daughter, Aspen Jeter, in a hospital parking lot in Danville, Va.

Police say they were able to track Jeter using financial transactions.

Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on Jan. 24 but was denied bond the following day.

The decision was deferred to a circuit court judge.

Based on court records, Jeter had his first court appearance after being denied bond on Feb. 27. It’s unclear what took place in court, but WIS is working to find out.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

