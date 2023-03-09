SkyView
Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is coming to a Walmart near you

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice...
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.(Van Leeuwen x Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream via PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Ranch lovers can get their hands on a new treat that is said to pair perfectly with chips or other salty snacks.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch to create ranch-flavored ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart from March 20 through May 28.

According to a news release, the ice cream boasts the savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, creating a delicious treat.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, french fries – but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is one of seven new spring flavors from Van Leeuwen. The other limited-edition flavors include Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

The flavors will sell for $4.98 per pint and will be available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

