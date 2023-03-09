Gov. McMaster makes cabinet announcement, talks workforce development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will make a cabinet announcement this morning.

The announcement is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

McMaster began speaking on the importance of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and the interconnected nature of SCDEW with economic developments across the state.

SCDEW Director Dan Ellzey said McMaster is nominating William Floyd to succeed him as director. Ellzey announced he was retiring from the position in Dec. of 2022.

Floyd joined the department in June of 2022 as Chief of Staff. He comes with a 35-year background in labor and employment law.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.