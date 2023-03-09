SkyView
Gov. McMaster makes cabinet announcement, talks workforce development

Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster(SCETV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will make a cabinet announcement this morning.

The announcement is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

McMaster began speaking on the importance of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and the interconnected nature of SCDEW with economic developments across the state.

SCDEW Director Dan Ellzey said McMaster is nominating William Floyd to succeed him as director. Ellzey announced he was retiring from the position in Dec. of 2022.

Floyd joined the department in June of 2022 as Chief of Staff. He comes with a 35-year background in labor and employment law.

